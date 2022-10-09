Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Gary Reny Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 14]

    Chief Master Sgt. Gary Reny Retirement Ceremony

    BUZZARDS BAY, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Gary Reny, officially retired during a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sep. 10, 2022. Reny celebrated his retirement after 35 years of honorable military service with many family members and friends.

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Gary Reny Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

