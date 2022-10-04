Joint Task Force North service members gather for a group photo after reaching the top of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, Texas, April 10, 2022. JTFN Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Leslie Chandler organized a religious service hike on Mount Cristo Rey to coincide with Palm Sunday in order to boost morale, improve physical fitness, and raise spirituality. U.S. Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and CBP to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jose L. Lopez Xique)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 20:21 Photo ID: 7440779 VIRIN: 220410-A-XL846-1007 Resolution: 4608x2592 Size: 3.16 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220410-A-XL846-1007, by SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.