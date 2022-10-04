Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220410-A-XL846-1007

    220410-A-XL846-1007

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. jose lopez xique 

    Joint Task Force North

    Joint Task Force North service members gather for a group photo after reaching the top of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, Texas, April 10, 2022. JTFN Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Leslie Chandler organized a religious service hike on Mount Cristo Rey to coincide with Palm Sunday in order to boost morale, improve physical fitness, and raise spirituality. U.S. Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and CBP to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jose L. Lopez Xique)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 20:21
    Photo ID: 7440779
    VIRIN: 220410-A-XL846-1007
    Resolution: 4608x2592
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220410-A-XL846-1007, by SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Texas
    Department of Homeland Security
    Southwest Border
    Joint Task Force North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT