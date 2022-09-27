Celebrating family, heritage, unity with SSgt Rangel

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Rangel Ramirez Jr., 36th Force Support Squadron resource advisor noncommissioned officer in charge, works on some documents at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 27, 2022. Rangel takes what he has learned from his family and their culture and uses it in his everyday life. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when the United States recognizes and celebrates the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the history, culture and achievements of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

