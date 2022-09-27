Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating family, heritage, unity with SSgt Rangel

    GUAM

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Rangel Ramirez Jr., 36th Force Support Squadron resource advisor noncommissioned officer in charge, works on some documents at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 27, 2022. Rangel takes what he has learned from his family and their culture and uses it in his everyday life. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time when the United States recognizes and celebrates the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the history, culture and achievements of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating family, heritage, unity with SSgt Rangel, by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Andersen AFB
    36WG
    36 FSS

