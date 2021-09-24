Members of the Missouri National Guard, Civilians and their families came together for “The One Run," at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:42 Photo ID: 7440418 VIRIN: 210924-Z-FK430-100 Resolution: 2730x1804 Size: 1.29 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The One Run [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.