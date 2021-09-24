Members of the Missouri National Guard, Civilians and their families came together for “The One Run," at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7440418
|VIRIN:
|210924-Z-FK430-100
|Resolution:
|2730x1804
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The One Run [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT