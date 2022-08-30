This is an illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., Aug. 26, 2022. This poster was made for a Women's Equality Day event. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator.)
This work, Women's Equality Day Poster [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
