    Hispanic Heritage Month: An officer’s path to citizenship [Image 2 of 2]

    Hispanic Heritage Month: An officer’s path to citizenship

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Joseline Phillip, 4th Medical Group medical logistics flight commander, poses during the 4th MDG opening ceremony for their Military Healthcare System GENESIS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Born in the Dominican Republic, Phillip served over a decade in the Air Force before discovering she was considered a legal permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen, a requirement for U.S. Air Force officers. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:23
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
