Hispanic Heritage Month: An officer’s path to citizenship

Maj. Joseline Phillip, 4th Medical Group medical logistics flight commander, poses during the 4th MDG opening ceremony for their Military Healthcare System GENESIS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Born in the Dominican Republic, Phillip served over a decade in the Air Force before discovering she was considered a legal permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen, a requirement for U.S. Air Force officers. (Courtesy photo)

