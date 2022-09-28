Maj. Joseline Phillip, 4th Medical Group medical logistics flight commander, poses with the Dominican Republic flag after completing the Dia de los Muertos 2-mile run at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2022. Born in the Dominican Republic, Phillip served over a decade in the Air Force before discovering she was considered a legal permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen, a requirement for U.S. Air Force officers. (Courtesy photo)
Hispanic Heritage Month: An officer’s path to citizenship
