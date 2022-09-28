A CH-47 with B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, NY National Guard takes off from Greater Rochester International Airport, Rochester NY, Sept. 28 2022. Soldiers and crew were called up in support of emergency measures in Florida, brought on by Hurricane Ian. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7440159
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-HI792-1014
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|850.56 KB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army Guard heads off to Florida [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT