Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida [Image 3 of 12]

    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    CH-47 pilots from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, NY National Guard prepares to take off from Greater Rochester International Airport, Rochester NY, Sept. 28 2022. Soldiers and crew were called up in support of emergency measures in Florida, brought on by Hurricane Ian. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7440152
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-HI792-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army Guard heads off to Florida [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida
    NY Army Guard heads off to Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    EMAC
    NYNG
    Hurricane Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT