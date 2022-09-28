KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) Hurricane Ian flooding hits Naval Air Station Key West, Sept. 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7439947
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-IW125-0004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT