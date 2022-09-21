Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Fire Emergency Services Vehicle Extrication Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    156th Wing Fire Emergency Services Vehicle Extrication Exercise

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 156th Wing, Fire Emergency Services, discuss the strategy during a vehicle extrication exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022. The training was conducted as an annual requirement for FES. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing Fire Emergency Services Vehicle Extrication Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Fire Emergency Services
    156th Wing
    Readiness Exersice

