Combined operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220927-N-LR347-1005 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) The Spanish Navy ship ESPS Juan Carlos I (LHD 61), sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sept. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

