220927-N-LR347-1005 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) The Spanish Navy ship ESPS Juan Carlos I (LHD 61), sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sept. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:42
|Photo ID:
|7439937
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-LR347-1005
|Resolution:
|4704x3360
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT