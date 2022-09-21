U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wilson Irizarry, a firefighter with the 156th Wing, Fire Emergency Services, uses a hose as part of a vehicle extrication exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022. The training was conducted as an annual requirement for FES. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7439936
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-OY199-1001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|25.74 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Wing Fire Emergency Services Vehicle Extrication Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT