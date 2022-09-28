Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

Corpsmen practice their CPR and AED skills using a training mannequin during weekly training hours at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Sept. 28, 2022, led by Nurse Educator Kathy Keister. As a training command, these exercises are essential to making sure staff provide patients with excellent care so they are medically ready to defend our nation. It also gives them the skills they need to provide medical care to our troops today, tomorrow and in future fights.

