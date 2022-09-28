Two Eglin Air Force Base firefighters monitor a live fire training prop after extinguishing a blaze during Silver Flag Sept. 20, 2022, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The Silver Flag training exercise saw over 200 total force Airmen and Space Force Guardians from mission support functions work together to establish, operate and recover a base in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7439536 VIRIN: 220920-Z-AP992-1004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 717.12 KB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silver Flag tests 137th SOW civil engineers' readiness, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.