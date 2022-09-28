Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silver Flag tests 137th SOW civil engineers' readiness

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Two Eglin Air Force Base firefighters monitor a live fire training prop after extinguishing a blaze during Silver Flag Sept. 20, 2022, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The Silver Flag training exercise saw over 200 total force Airmen and Space Force Guardians from mission support functions work together to establish, operate and recover a base in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7439536
    VIRIN: 220920-Z-AP992-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 717.12 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Flag tests 137th SOW civil engineers' readiness, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    Civil Engineering
    AFSOC
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Silver Flag 22

