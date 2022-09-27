220927-N-EH998-1055 GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 27, 2022) Chief Gas Turbine systems (Electrician) Lee Turner, left, and Gas Turbine systems (Mechanical) Third Class Christian Cockle participate in engineering training team drills aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 27. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7439226 VIRIN: 220927-N-EH998-1055 Resolution: 5442x4205 Size: 369.23 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) ETT [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.