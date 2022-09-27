Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) ETT [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) ETT

    GULF OF ADEN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220927-N-EH998-1055 GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 27, 2022) Chief Gas Turbine systems (Electrician) Lee Turner, left, and Gas Turbine systems (Mechanical) Third Class Christian Cockle participate in engineering training team drills aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 27. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7439226
    VIRIN: 220927-N-EH998-1055
    Resolution: 5442x4205
    Size: 369.23 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) ETT [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    (DDG 94)
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)
    Navy Daily Operations

