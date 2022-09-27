Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 4]

    MOFA Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), meets with Shota Kato, deputy director of the Status of Forces Agreement Division, North American Affairs Bureau (NAAB), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Takeshi Wakatsuki, deputy director of Japan-U. S. Security Treaty Division, NAAB, MOFA and Sei Furui, Japan-U.S. Security Treaty Division, NAAB, MOFA, at CFAS Sept. 27, 2022. The group visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase their familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with local communities.. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 02:49
    Photo ID: 7439211
    VIRIN: 220927-N-CA060-1049
    Resolution: 5099x3513
    Size: 714.08 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

