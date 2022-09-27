MOFA Visits CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), meets with Shota Kato, deputy director of the Status of Forces Agreement Division, North American Affairs Bureau (NAAB), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Takeshi Wakatsuki, deputy director of Japan-U. S. Security Treaty Division, NAAB, MOFA and Sei Furui, Japan-U.S. Security Treaty Division, NAAB, MOFA, at CFAS Sept. 27, 2022. The Government of Japan officials visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase their familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with local communities. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

