    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Joseph Szafranski on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As a mortuary Technician, he is the liaison between the Yokota and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Pacific Operating Location, supporting dignified Human Remains transfers from within the Pacific Command Area when needed.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff Sgt. Szafranski! (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 03:12
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
