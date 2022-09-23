Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair [Image 7 of 7]

    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Families participate in a bow and arrow activity during the first-ever Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni base-wide health and wellness fair, Sept. 23, 2022, at the installation’s northern track and field. The event was hosted by Marine Corps Community services and allowed the air station’s personnel to participate in a variety of activities, and featured booths with raffle giveaways, mental health care accessibility, skills and resources information stands, physical therapy screenings, and family-friendly games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 01:38
    Photo ID: 7439195
    VIRIN: 220923-M-SZ243-1154
    Resolution: 6217x4145
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    service members
    fair
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCCS
    health and wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT