MCAS Iwakuni hosts first-ever base-wide health, wellness fair

A Marine Corps Community Services employee inspects a bike tire during a tune-up service provided at the first-ever Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni base-wide health and wellness fair, Sept. 23, 2022, at the installation’s northern track and field. The event was hosted by Marine Corps Community services and allowed the air station’s personnel to participate in a variety of activities, and featured booths with raffle giveaways, mental health care accessibility, skills and resources information stands, physical therapy screenings, and family-friendly games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

