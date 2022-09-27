Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy General Shipboard Damage Control training [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy General Shipboard Damage Control training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) members participate in the U.S. Navy-led “General Shipboard Damage Control Training” course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on September 27, 2022.

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak

