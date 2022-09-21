Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan, mental health administrator with the 36th Medical Group, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

