U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan, mental health administrator with the 36th Medical Group receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, senior enlisted leader for the 36th Operations Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:51 Photo ID: 7439151 VIRIN: 220921-F-PX509-364 Resolution: 4004x3605 Size: 1.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.