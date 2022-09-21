U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan, mental health administrator with the 36th Medical Group takes a call at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. Mullan Manages all administrative and front desk functions for the Mental Health Flight.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Allison)
This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan
