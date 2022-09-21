Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:51 Photo ID: 7439149 VIRIN: 220921-F-PX509-241 Resolution: 5955x3975 Size: 1.5 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.