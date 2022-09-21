Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan, mental health administrator with the 36th Medical Group takes a call at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 21, 2022. Mullan Manages all administrative and front desk functions for the Mental Health Flight.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Allison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:51
    Photo ID: 7439149
    VIRIN: 220921-F-PX509-241
    Resolution: 5955x3975
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jessa Mullan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT