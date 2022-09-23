Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Gives Back to Grenadian Community at School [Image 5 of 5]

    USNS Burlington Gives Back to Grenadian Community at School

    GRENADA

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220923-N-N3764-0268
    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada - (Sept. 23, 2022) – The military detachment assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) pose for a group photo with students from South St. George Government School, while the ship is in St. George’s, Grenada, for a port visit, Sept. 23, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by OS2 Anthony Paccione/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:20
    Photo ID: 7439139
    VIRIN: 220923-N-N3764-0268
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: GD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Community Relations Event
    Grenada
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    St. George's
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)

