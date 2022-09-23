220923-N-N3764-0262

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada - (Sept. 23, 2022) – The military detachment assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) poses for a group photo with Principal Davis Adams at South St. George Government School, while the ship is in St. George’s, Grenada, for a port visit, Sept. 23, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by OS2 Anthony Paccione/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:20 Photo ID: 7439138 VIRIN: 220923-N-N3764-0262 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.72 MB Location: GD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington Gives Back to Grenadian Community at School [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.