    Soldiers Conduct Morning PT Run [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers Conduct Morning PT Run

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Brian Sutherland 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    An infantry squad assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct a morning run along a dirt trail on Ft. Carson, CO.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 22:35
    Photo ID: 7439084
    VIRIN: 220926-A-FG761-361
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Morning PT Run [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    squad
    running
    PT

