    Single Soldier PT Run [Image 4 of 5]

    Single Soldier PT Run

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Brian Sutherland 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A lone soldier from 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducts a morning run along a dirt trail at Ft. Carson, CO.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    This work, Single Soldier PT Run [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

