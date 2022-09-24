Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: MAGTF Demo 9/24

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Infantrymen with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide ground security during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, artillery and infantry forces, and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Adam Bowles)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: MAGTF Demo 9/24, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    U.S. Marine
    MCAS Miramar
    miramar air show
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    MCAS Miramar Air Show

