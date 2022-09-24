Miramar 2022 Airshow: Audience 9/24

Air show spectators enjoy the static displays during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to modernize the force for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Adam Bowles)

Date Taken: 09.24.2022
Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US