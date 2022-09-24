Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Audience 9/24 [Image 2 of 9]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Audience 9/24

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Air show spectators get hands on experience during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to modernize the force for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Adam Bowles)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7438966
    VIRIN: 220924-F-SU785-0062
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Audience 9/24 [Image 9 of 9], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    U.S. Marine
    MCAS Miramar
    miramar air show
    spectators
    MCAS Miramar Air Show

