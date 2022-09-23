Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event

Susan Heringer, a Gold Star mother and mother of U.S. Air Force Capt. Ammie Heringer Presley, stands for a photo during a Gold Star Mothers and Family event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September each year. It is a day for us to recognize and honor those who have lost a son, daughter or other family member while serving the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

