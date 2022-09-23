Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event [Image 5 of 7]

    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Claire Good, a Gold Star mother and mother of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alecia Good, stands for a photo during a Gold Star Mothers and Family event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September each year. It is a day for us to recognize and honor those who have lost a son, daughter or other family member while serving the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:48
    Photo ID: 7438938
    VIRIN: 220923-F-UO290-1135
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event
    Gold Star Mothers and Families' Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor
    Gold Star Families'
    Sacrifice
    Duty
    Gold Star Mothers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT