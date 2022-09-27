Capt. Davis White, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, monitors a radar screen during a flight into Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. The 53rd WRS, or Hurricane Hunters, fly missions into hurricanes to collect data for forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7438915
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KV687-1032
|Resolution:
|7710x5140
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ian strengthens [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
