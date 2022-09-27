Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian strengthens [Image 5 of 7]

    Hurricane Ian strengthens

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dave Gentile, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aircraft commander, and Maj. Alex Boykin, 53rd WRS pilot, steer a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft inside the eye of Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. The WC-130J is specially equipped with a weather officer pallet, a dropsonde operator pallet, and a stepped frequency microwave radiometer allowing it to collect data in weather events and send it via satellite to forecasters and researches for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:25
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    hurricane
    hurricane hunters
    wc-130j
    53rd weather reconnaissance squadron
    hurricane ian

