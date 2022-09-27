A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies in the eye of Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida after bringing hurricane conditions to Cuba. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7438911
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KV687-1131
|Resolution:
|7042x4695
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ian strengthens [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
