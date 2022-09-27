Hurricane Ian strengthens

A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies in the eye of Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida after bringing hurricane conditions to Cuba. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

