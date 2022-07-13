Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 174 Infantry Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army 174 Infantry Brigade Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Colonel James Krueger, 174th Infantry Brigade commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Mark Landes, First Army East Division commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J., July 13, 2022. The 174th Infantry Brigade is responsible for preparing soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard for deployment through battle training in maneuvers, equipment and other details. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:40
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 174 Infantry Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Change of Command
    Army

