U.S. Army 174 Infantry Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Landes, First Army East Division commander, presents the Legion of Merit award to U.S. Army Col. Mathew Bunch, 174th Infantry Brigade commander, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J., July 13, 2022. The 174th Infantry brigade is responsible for preparing soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard for deployment through battle training in maneuvers, equipment and other details. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

