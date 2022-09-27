Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg fire celebrates Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Bragg fire celebrates Fire Prevention Week

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bragg Directorate of Emergency Services Fire team will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week at various locations across the installation the week of October 10. Fire prevention week will include demonstrations, the fire safety house, information on kitchen safety, information on smoke detector safety, and fire trucks will rotate throughout the day depending on mission requirements. There may even be a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog. (U.S. Army Photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

