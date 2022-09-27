The Fort Bragg Directorate of Emergency Services Fire team will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week at various locations across the installation the week of October 10. Fire prevention week will include demonstrations, the fire safety house, information on kitchen safety, information on smoke detector safety, and fire trucks will rotate throughout the day depending on mission requirements. There may even be a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog. (U.S. Army Photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:18
|Photo ID:
|7438497
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-A4510-004
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|276.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg fire celebrates Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg fire celebrates Fire Prevention Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT