FORCM Knupp from Naval Surface Force Atlantic facilitates history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

Norfolk (September 21, 2022) Chief Petty Officer selectees from various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region participate in history and heritage training facilitated by Force Master Chief (FORCM) Jason Knupp, FORCM at Naval Surface Force Atlantic. The presentation was held in the Chief’s Mess aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64), and was part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The three-day event allows CPO selectees to receive history and heritage training at the museum and aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and is hosted by the museum and area commands. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

