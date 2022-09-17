The 136th Civil Engineer Squadron receive the Col. William Deneke Award for Outstanding Civil Engineer Squadron September 17, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The trophy is designed and built each year by the previous year's award winners. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7438253
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-PG680-0057
|Resolution:
|3000x1511
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136 CES Receives Deneke Award [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
136th Civil Engineers earned 2022 Deneke Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT