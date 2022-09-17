Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136 CES Receives Deneke Award

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 136th Civil Engineer Squadron receive the Col. William Deneke Award for Outstanding Civil Engineer Squadron September 17, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The trophy is designed and built each year by the previous year's award winners. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:43
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-PG680-0020
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136 CES Receives Deneke Award [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trophy
    Civil Engineer
    Outstanding
    Award
    Citizen Airman

