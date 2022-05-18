This is a photo illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., May, 18, 2022. This illustration represents National Flag Day. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7438213 VIRIN: 220518-Z-FK430-101 Resolution: 5090x3600 Size: 1.57 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Flag Day 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.