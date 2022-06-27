This is an illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., June, 27, 2022. This illustration represents Pride Month. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator.)
This work, Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
