    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10]

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Briefing

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Tallahassee, FL, September 26, 2022 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis giving a briefing on Hurricane Ian updates along with FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and National Guard Major General James O. Eifert. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7437755
    VIRIN: 220926-O-RK738-073
    Resolution: 5733x3225
    Size: 14.23 MB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    fema
    florida
    region 4
    Ian
    DeSantis

