Tallahassee, FL, September 26, 2022 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis giving a briefing on Hurricane Ian updates along with FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and National Guard Major General James O. Eifert. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7437753
|VIRIN:
|220926-O-RK738-988
|Resolution:
|5566x3131
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
