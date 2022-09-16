Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexican Independence Day Celebration 2022 [Image 54 of 56]

    Mexican Independence Day Celebration 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Mexican dignitaries for a Mexican Independence Day Celebration hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2022. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country, food and a 5k run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 10:51
    Photo ID: 7437734
    VIRIN: 220916-F-VO743-2054
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mexican Independence Day Celebration 2022 [Image 56 of 56], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    International
    Mexico
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADB

