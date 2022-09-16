Mexican Independence Day Celebration 2022

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Mexican dignitaries for a Mexican Independence Day Celebration hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2022. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country, food and a 5k run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
