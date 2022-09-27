Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hamilton Recognized as NMRLC’s Civilian of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021

    Hamilton Recognized as NMRLC’s Civilian of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    A Washington, DC, native and 1989 graduate of Calvin Coolidge High is now a Federal Government Navy employee and was selected as her command’s Junior Civilian of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7437430
    VIRIN: 220927-N-VL857-001
    Resolution: 692x925
    Size: 190.48 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHEATHAM ANNEX, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hamilton Recognized as NMRLC’s Civilian of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hamilton Recognized as NMRLC&rsquo;s Civilian of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transportation
    Williamsburg
    NMRLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT